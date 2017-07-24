Every small gesture of kindness can go a long way, especially in times like these.

On Monday, Wallace Subaru of Johnson City and United Healthcare donated dozens of new items to Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center’s Regional Cancer Center.

Wallace Subaru contributed dozens of new blankets for both the adult oncology patients and the patients at Niswonger, who also received new lunch boxes, crayons and other items from the dealership.

In addition to these donations, United Healthcare provided free toys for the children at Niswonger.

Megan Kell, the site supervisor, said donations like these help patients maintain their morale and general comfort during treatment. Since many of these patients are at the medical center throughout the week for hours on end, she said it’s important to give them a “home-feeling” to help boost their spirits.

“It takes their mind off of getting treatment and what they’re going through,” Kell said. “It helps gives them peace of mind and comfort.

“Some of them are here for a couple hours, and some are here throughout the whole day for several days a week.”

Zachary Thomas, sales manager at Wallace Subaru, said this was a perfect opportunity for the local dealership to “give back” to the community. Through the Subaru Loves campaign, the automaker has donated more than $93 million to different causes, including animal welfare, environmental issues, education and donations to health care providers.

“It’s an exciting time for Wallace Imports to be able to be a part of the Subaru Loves event,” Thomas said. “We take a lot of pride in serving our community.

“This started several years back, and Subaru has recently taken a great initiative in putting this together for our hospitals and children.”

Thomas said “car sales are good,” but it's also rewarding to help others through things such as the Subaru Loves campaign.

“Because the community does give to us, it makes us very fortunate and blessed to take the opportunity to give back to the community,” Thomas said.