Special Spaces ready to remake life of 19th child

Special Spaces Tri-Cities, run by Krista Matthews Wharton and Charity Thomas, will undertake a makeover for its 19th child next month, turning another plain bedroom into a themed oasis and giving a sick person a peaceful place to rest.

Wharton founded the local organization with co-director Tamara Marshall in 2011 after seeing the Knoxville-based national organization featured on an episode of the television show “The Secret Millionaire.”

Wharton said she wasn’t a regular viewer of the show, but watched it because she used to live in Knoxville and hoped to see places or people she knew.

But after seeing Special Spaces and hearing its mission, she had a restless night.

“I just thought ‘Oh, my gosh, I want somebody to start this here,’ ” she said. “That night, I had to move to the guest bedroom because I kept tossing and turning. I felt God saying to me ‘It’s you, you’re going to start it.’”

After the one-night bout with insomnia, Wharton called Jennifer Swain, the founder of the national nonprofit, and got the ball rolling on a Johnson City chapter.

The Niswonger Children’s Hospital recommends patients for room makeovers to Wharton and Thomas, who started with Special Spaces after Wharton’s clothing business, Monkee’s, began to pick up.

Once a recipient is selected, the women speak with the child or young person and their families to determine their likes. The most important question they ask is “What would your perfect room look like?” Wharton said.

With the theme in-hand, they coordinate with room sponsors, usually local businesses or organizations, to raise funds and buy supplies.

With everything ready, the women and a team of volunteers spend one day redoing the recipient’s room and usually siblings’ and parents’ rooms, too. During the redo, the families are treated to a fun activity to get them out of the house and away from the work.

For many of the makeovers, video specialist Tim Flanigan has filmed the process and the reveal, and gives a copy to the families, almost as if they were on an episode of “Extreme Makeover.”

The team tries to do two rooms a year now, but when members were less busy with other endeavors, they redid a whopping five rooms in 2014.

Since starting in December 2011, Special Spaces has created rooms centered on spies, rock ’n’ roll, Lego, Disney, The Avengers, shabby chic, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns, the outdoors and more. They’ve reached as far as Grundy, Virginia, and Greeneville, Tennessee.

The makeover set for next month will be a University of North Carolina basketball-themed room for a 19-year-old in Erwin. For it, the women scrounged up a poster signed by the team and a letter from Tar Heels coach Roy Williams.

The highs and lows of the charitable work with young people with life-threatening illnesses makes for a roller coaster of emotion, Wharton said, but she tries to only show happiness outwardly.

“In the beginning, I cried all the time,” she said. “My co-director, Tamara Marshall, told me ‘you cannot show that to the families. We are there to bring them joy. You can cry at the reveal.’ ”

Still, when in private, Wharton said she’s probably cried for every single case.

Two of the room recipients died after the projects were completed. The date of one makeover was moved up a few weeks when doctors gave an unfavorable diagnosis. The child died on the original reveal date.

Wharton said she was glad to provide that child with a new, peaceful place to spend his last moments.

Other times, however, she said she’s been inspired by kids’ resiliency in the face of such heavy circumstances.

The group checked back with one family years after a room makeover, and Wharton said he’d started a toy drive to benefit children being treated at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital where he’d been treated.

Wharton was so moved by his kindness that she now hosts a toy drive box at her store for his cause.

Thomas, who studied art therapy and undertook children’s ministry in her church, started working with Special Spaces last year. She said the work fits with her personality and her skillset.

Neither woman draws a salary from the nonprofit. Wharton works full-time at Monkees and Thomas works full-time at Express Title.

“We want to make sure the donations we get go to the makeovers,” Wharton said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the support from our room sponsors, and we want to be able to show them that we put everything into the rooms.”

The reward is knowing they’ve done something to brighten the lives of the young people they’re serving.

“I wish we could do more, but it comes down to how much time and money we have,” Wharton said. “I know we’ve done all we can.”