Garland Farms Crawfish Boil raises $20K for Boys and Girls Club

Michael Garland, of Garland Farm Estates in Gray, knows how to throw a party. He and his friends have been hosting a neighborhood crawfish boil for the past 6 years at Garland Farm Estates and they have used the celebration to bring friends and neighbors together in fellowship while also raising money and awareness for causes that effect our regional community.

The crawfish boil has become a staple for those in attendance each May, and has increased over the years in attendance and monies raised. The spirit of giving back not only adds to the numbers and importance of the day’s festivities, but also cements the knowledge that helping others makes everything more enjoyable.

Over the years, the group of friends who gather together and organize the boil, dubbed the “Crawfish Boil Crew,” has worked together to provide entertainment, food, fun, and charity, and they have now begun to work with sponsors and donors, who Garland recognizes as extremely important partnerships moving forward. Those relationships that have been cultivated, and the continued popularity among those involved, resulted in an attendance figure of over 500 people for this year’s event, and over 1,000 pounds of crawfish cooked and eaten.

This year, Garland partnered with Robin Crumley of the Johnson City and Washington County Boys and Girls Club to raise a total of $20,154 to go towards the construction efforts of the new Boys and Girls Club facility that will soon be underway. Crumley praised the work and generosity of this “wonderful group of partners who pulled together and had a celebration, and enjoyed themselves, so that they could give back to the community.”

“Giving back to the Boys and Girls Club means that we can provide better programming, more resources for our kids, supplies, and then the ever-present new building that we’ve been working on,” says Crumley.

“It’s a great opportunity, great thing to be involved in,” said Garland, “We would encourage everybody to look us up and reach out to us, and we’ll make a way for them to be a part of the event.”