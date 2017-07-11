Elizabethton Boys and Girls Club's second Steak 'n' Burger will be held in August.

The club is seeking to raise $40,000. As the organization’s largest fundraiser, proceeds from this event are crucial to the club’s ability to provide the growing number of youths who have a need for its services. The event will be presented by Citizens Bank.

John Currie, vice chancellor and director of athletics at the University of Tennessee, will highlight the dinner as a special guest speaker. While Currie has a strong history at the university, he is well known for his time at Kansas State, where he led the athletics department to eight years of unprecedented success not only in athletics but also with academics and fundraising.

Currie began his new duties at Tennessee in April. This will be the first time he has publically spoken in this area since taking his new role.

Elizabeth Williams, resource development and marketing director for the Boys and Girls Club, said, “We are so thankful to have Currie speaking. He is known for his integrity and hard work and will be a great representative for our cause.”

The event, which gets its name from the fact attendees enjoy burgers alongside club members who enjoy a special steak dinner is focused on the kids. Club members sit at tables with attendees, serve as emcees and greeters.

“This event is truly for our kids, and we want them to be a part of every minute,” Williams said. “It’s a great opportunity for them, and it also shows people exactly what they’re supporting and what the club is all about.”

For club members, participating in the event means they get to interact with community leaders, practice their table manners, and, for some, even speak on stage. While Steak ’n’ Burgers are not new to Boys and Girls Clubs nationally, the event was introduced in Elizabethton in 2016. The inaugural event saw wide success, bringing in around $38,000 for club programs.

Over the last few years, the club has seen significant growth. What started with around 30 youths a day in 2013 has now become over 170 on average during the summer months.

Ginny Wright, the club’s executive director, said, “There is a real need in our community for a quality club experience. Every day we serve kids who need meals, mentors, and anyone who just needs a safe place to be.”

During the summer, the club is open 12 hours a day and provides a robust meal program with breakfast, lunch, and snack, two to three field trips for every child each week, targeted STEM activities, reading programs and healthy exercises and games to get kids moving. The low cost of attendance only covers a small portion of these resources.

“We won’t allow cost to be an obstacle for families,” Wright said. “This means we keep our fees low and offer reduced rates for families who need it, but it also requires that we generate funding to support our work.”

Funds are raised through individual contributions, grants, corporate partnerships, and special events, and as the club’s largest event, Steak ’n’ Burger is a significant part of the cub’s ability to serve the youth who need its afterschool and summer programs.

For those wishing to support the Steak ’n’ Burger, tickets and sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Williams at 543-2946 or online at www.bgcecc.org/steaknburger.