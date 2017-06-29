Good Samaritan bearing down on back-to-school, final summer food distributions

Just $15,000 away from meeting the $75,000 total cost of the three summer food distributions, the ministry is continuing to reach out for $35 family food box sponsorships to provide each of more than 300 families with enough canned, dry, frozen and fresh food items to feed two to five people for three to four weeks.

Good Samaritan Executive Director Aaron Murphy said the $60,000 donated so far to the program represents “a huge community commitment to defeating hunger” and expressed confidence that commitment will continue.

“We’ve had a good response. We’re almost there. And we know there are still some willing hearts out there,” Murphy said. “We are believing the community will continue to come through to help their neighbors in need.”

In the meantime, Good Samaritan’s annual back-to-school distribution of new clothing, shoes, backpacks and supplies for student in need in five area counties is also in full swing and approximately halfway to meeting the needs of the 1,000 children registered.

Like the food program, Murphy said the back-to-school drive is receiving strong financial and volunteer support from local churches, businesses and individuals and from out-of-state mission groups who have come to Good Samaritan from as far away as Ohio.

Beyond the 1,000 children signed up for help, Murphy said Good Samaritan is continuing to register low-income families with children in need of backpacks, supplies and clothing and planning to provide for as many as its donations will allow. “If we get enough for 1,500, we will do 1,500,” Murphy said.

Each child included in the distribution will receive three outfits of new clothes, shoes, underwear and a fully loaded backpack. Good Samaritan Programs Assistant Kimberly Lawson said the items in greatest need for the back-to-school distribution are men’s athletic shoes, girls size 18-plus pants, little girls tops sizes 10 and 12, and junior girls size 9 pants.

Lawson invited any volunteers who wish to lend a hand to call 423-833-2557 or 423-928-1958 to schedule a time slot, or to drop by the ministry any time between 9 a.m.-noon and 12:30-3 p.m Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations to Good Samaritan Ministries earmarked for “Summer Food” or for “Back to School” may be made online at www.goodsamjc.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605.

More information about the food and back-to-school programs is available at the website or may be obtained by calling Good Samaritan or by emailing programs@goodsamjc.org.

