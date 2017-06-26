New Rotary Club governor hopes to continue legacy of philanthropy

The Rotary Club held a ceremony Monday at the Millennium Centre to officially install a new governor for district 7570, which includes 82 clubs from Greeneville to Winchester, Virginia. The new governor of the district, Richard Ray, said he hopes to continue the civic club’s legacy of philanthropy and community work.

“I want to make sure that Rotarians are engaged in community service. What we do is think globally and act locally,” Ray said. “If all of our 3,500 Rotarians somehow feel a connection to help someone in their community, or around the world, then I think that’s a ‘mission accomplished.’ ”

The Rotary Club has been serving the region for over a century now, bringing businessmen and other professionals together to serve their community by sponsoring and promoting things such as public parks, schools, hospitals, sports and support for local veterans. On a global scale, the civic club is responsible for assisting in various worldwide humanitarian campaigns, such as an effort to eradicate polio.

Though the Rotarian-assisted campaign to fight polio has made great progress in the last three decades, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan still not eradicating polio, Ray said this particular global effort is still very important.

“A lot of folks in the United States think that polio is eradicated,” Ray said. “(But) polio is literally one plane ride away from being reintroduced into the United States and every other country in the world, which is why we’re working with the (Bill and Melinda) Gates Foundation and other countries to help complete the job.”

Here is an overview of what the civic club has accomplished locally over the last century:

In 1916, a little more than a decade after the worldwide philanthropic civic club was founded in Chicago, 17 Johnson City businessmen and community leaders met with the Rotary Club’s district governor at the Hotel Windsor to plan a Rotary organization in Johnson City.

From 1917 onward, the club promoted city playgrounds, a night school and supported the “good roads movement.” They also worked to keep carnivals out of Johnson City, as the civic club opposed the animal cruelty of these events at the time. During World War I, the civic club also purchased Liberty Bonds to aid French war orphans. The group also supported the public school system and helped bolster local health care by endorsing a proposition to employ a new health officer for the city.

During the 1920s, the civic club committed to building and maintaining Rotary Park, supported the Boys’ Work Committee activity, initiated a student loan fund to provide funds for college education of boys and girls within 15 miles of Johnson City and raised funds for community service efforts including the Crippled Children’s Hospital and Children’s Home.

In the 1930s, the Great Depression began to hurt the club, causing membership to drop. Despite these difficult times, the Rotary Club worked to support the Salvation Army, Rotary Park and their student fund.

In the 1940s, the club assisted returning veterans, sent clothes for relief efforts in London and donated money to help rebuild a Rotary Club in the Netherlands. The club also sent local students to Boys State, supported the Boy Scouts, Boys Club, Red Cross, Salvation Army and the Crippled Children’s Hospital and Children’s Home.

In the 1950s, the local club developed Rotary Park into a full, multi-use facility, building large picnic shelters and adding more playground and park equipment.

During the 1960s, the club provided support for Science Hill High School’s band uniforms, the Forensic League, Rotary Park, the Washington College Rotary Room, the Rotary Foundation Hospital for Crippled Adults, Girls State, Boys State, the Student Loan Fund, the Salvation Army Christmas Fund, the Red Shield, the Boys Club, the Old Hickory Camp for Crippled Children and the Preaching Mission.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the club continued its efforts to support education by providing scholarships and Teacher of the Year Awards. The club also sponsored Little League baseball teams.

During the 1990s, the local club participated in numerous youth exchanges, including a student placement into the Soviet Union a year before the Soviet Union fell, bringing the group together to support relief efforts in the various former Soviet Republics. During this time, the group provided food and medical relief to Johnson City’s sister city, Rybinsk, Russia. The club arranged the largest non-governmental relief efforts to the newly independent states, including 17 40-foot containers of food and medical supplies shipped from Johnson City to Rybinsk.

Throughout the 2000s, the group has sponsored Good Samaritan Ministries, the Salvation Army, Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the local Ronald McDonald House, local schools and a greenhouse for Coalition for Kids. The Rotary Station at Tweetsie Trail was also built before 2012, when the club provided medical equipment to Kenya before sending a vocational training team of six physicians to Kenya in 2014.

In 2017, the club celebrated its 100th anniversary, partnering with the city of Johnson City and several community organizations in building a handicap-accessible playground that opened at Rotary Park in April. A splash pad at the new playground also opened for its inaugural season.

“It’s a really nice thing for the kids,” Ray said of the recent projects. “We really want to show these things off and encourage other clubs to go for large projects – in order to look into their community, work with government in their community and say, ‘What are the big needs in the community? Let’s work on these things together.’ ”