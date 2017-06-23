Good Samaritan Ministries to hold Back to School Picnic in July

Murphy said the event will be a perfect way for low-income families to start the new school year on a good note. The picnic at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, which will be held July 31 at 4 p.m., will feature food, inflatable “bounce houses” and games for kids.

But the main goal of the event is to provide children with what they need for the school year, particularly children from families that are struggling financially.

At the picnic, children can find new clothes for the school year, and new school supplies such as backpacks, paper, pencils and more.

Last year, more than 1,500 participated in the event.

“We are still carrying on our tradition of holding our Back to School Picnic and giving out school supplies and school clothes. We have barber shops coming and businesses coming to pass out school supplies,” Murphy said. “Right now, we have enough resources for 500 kids. We need about $10,000 more to get to a thousand.

“We’ve always kept the door open, because we are a last resort for many in the community. When we reach our goals, we set a new goal.”

Murphy said it is important for students who come from low-income households to be able to have the confidence to start the new school year. He said providing for these students in particular is what is most important to Good Samaritan Ministries at events such as these.

“If you’re donating (money and resources), you want to make sure it goes to someone who is in need,” Murphy said. “We provide for the students because kids are our future, and they deserve the best — and things like new clothes help build your self-esteem. It provides a more healthy learning environment for a child compared to when they’re worrying about how their clothes fit, or if they have enough supplies like paper.”

Murphy said it is the duty of the community to invest in children, who he said are the leaders of tomorrow. Not investing in children, according to Murphy, is not investing in the community.

“If we can't provide them a safe and healthy learning environment, which includes school supplies and clothes, we are doing a disservice to our community,” Murphy said. “We want to encourage people in the community to join hands and join hearts.

“One of the best investments you can make is investing in the lives of our children, because they are the future.”

For more information on how to get involved, or how to apply and donate, visit www.goodsamjc.org.