Did an elephant brush his teeth at the Boys and Girls Club?

Not making elephant toothpaste.

But that’s how some Citizens Bank employees spent their lunch hour earlier this week at the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.

“Elephant toothpaste” is actually a child-friendly science demonstration, converting hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. The process develops foam.

How much foam? So much that it looks like a very messy elephant must have brushed his teeth at the spot.

Excited boys and girls conducted the demonstration under the supervision of the bank employees and Boys and Girls Club staff. The foam-spewing bottles weren’t enough for all the club members, who took the foam to put it on their arms and hands as they laughed and cheered.

The event was a “thank you” to Citizens Bank for being a premier sponsor of club activities for many years, including a $20,000 investment this year. Those funds provide support for club activities throughout the year, but are especially important during the children's summer break from school.

For families without a stay-at-home parent and for those who lack the financial means to cover the high costs of summer camps and programs, the summer months can be especially stressful.

"Our greatest asset will always be our customers, and right now our customers and community need more than just financial solutions," said Joe LaPorte III, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens Bank. "Our partnership with the club is one way we're reinvesting in the future of our customers and our community."

Ginny Wright, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, said "Citizens Bank is helping our community in the times we need them most. Their support ensures every child has access to a quality summer program that can help our youth overcome obstacles."

The club's summer program kicked off May 31. Several Citizens Bank employees were there to see the bank's investment at work, meeting the members one-on-one and reading some of their favorite books to them.

"It's great to get Citizens into our doors and for our kids to meet community members who believe in their future," Wright said.

While community support has increased for the club, Wright said steep increases in attendance make continued support critical for its success. For more information on how to become involved, call 543-2946 or visit www.bgcecc.org.