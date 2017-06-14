Johnson City Police hold second annual fundraiser for Special Olympics

School resource officers from the Johnson City Police Department are working to sponsor their second golf tournament fundraiser for the Area 3 Special Olympics, which will be held July 7 at 1 p.m. at the Elizabethton Municipal Golf Course.

SRO Tony Ward said he and Lorrie Goff first decided to help sponsor the Special Olympics after years of working closely with students in the local schools, many of whom have special needs. After interacting with these children on a daily basis, Ward said it became more and more important to them that they do whatever they can to help.

“We have several special needs kids in our schools and a lot of them participate in these events,” Ward said. “These are some really good kids and we just wanted to come up with a way that we could help them out and raise some money for them and their organization.

“Last year, we raised around $1,000 from the golf tournament. Since it was a big success, we decided to do it again,” Ward added.

After last year’s success, tournament organizers are hoping to raise even more money. But according to Ward, there is no set goal — anything and everything will make a big difference.

“As a community, we need to do whatever we can for them. For us (SROs), it's really important because we see them all the time and care a lot about them.”

The golf tournament, which will donate its proceeds to the Special Olympics, will consist of four-person teams. For each individual, it costs $45 to participate. For teams, the cost is $180.

For those who want to be a hole sponsor, but do not wish to play in the tournament, the cost is only $50. Lunch will be provided for tournament participants, and Mulligan packages will be sold the day of the tournament.

After the tournament, door prizes will be given away to those who place first, second and third in the tournament. In addition to the nine holes, a long-drive, closest-to-pin and putting contests will also take place.

For more information on the tournament and how to get involved, call Ward and Goff at 423-434-6125.