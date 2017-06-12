Locals set to raise awareness for Alzheimers on The Longest Day

The disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country, affects more than 5 million Americans. That number is expected to rise to 16 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee to join the world in “painting their towns purple” to raise awareness for the disease on June 21, known as “The Longest Day,” during which participants demonstrate their love and solidarity with those affected by Alzheimer’s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, this day of hope, which is held annually during the summer solstice, aims to not only work to raise funds for research and treatment of the disease, but also ignite a global conversation about Alzheimer’s.

In Kingsport, Ann Dunkin will be dying her hair purple, the official color of Alzheimer’s, if she raises $1,000 or more to donate to the cause. If Dunkin raises $500, then she will dye purple streaks in her hair.

“The Longest Day is the future of fundraising,” said Kelsey Williams, manager of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Mid South Chapter. “It allows people to honor those they love in a truly unique way. Participants have the power and opportunity to design how they want to raise awareness and funds to end Alzheimer’s.”

On The Longest Day, participants are also encouraged to select an activity they love to honor those affected with the disease, a caregiver or someone who has died as a result of Alzheimer’s.

On June 22, there will also be a gala in Abingdon, Virginia, at the Martha Washington Inn. At the event, awards will be given to the largest fundraiser and those who sported the best decorations to raise awareness for the devastating disease. Tickets for this event, which includes dancing, complimentary food, wine, a cash bar and silent auction, start at $75.

Meredith Sieber, manager of development of the Northeast Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, said businesses across the region are also encouraged to paint their stores and front offices purple leading up the award ceremonies in Abingdon.

Sieber also talked about the importance of bringing everyone together at the gala, an event she attended last year. In a press release, she said it was not only a way to end the fundraiser events, but also a time to express solidarity and hope.

“It’s hard to sum up in words how much I loved the Paint the Town Gala in Abingdon last year. It’s an event that I was able to enjoy with a community of people who care about Alzheimer’s Disease patients, families and caregivers and I felt so dearly connected to this large community,” Sieber said. “Emotions were high as stories were being shared amongst everyone, and especially the speakers. My mother has early-onset Alzheimer’s, so my sister and I attended the event, and we kept imagining how much fun she would’ve had if she were there too.”

For more information on how to get involved in The Longest Day, visit www.alz.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fightalz.

To order tickets and receive additional information about the event in Abingdon, call Sieber at 423-928-4080.