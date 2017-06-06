Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Sulphur Springs Baptist Church to hold country breakfast on Saturday Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 4:12 PM Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 1567 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, will host a country breakfast on Saturday, June 10, from 7-10 a.m. The menu will include fresh country sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee and orange juice. The cost is by donation. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.