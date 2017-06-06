logo

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church to hold country breakfast on Saturday

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 4:12 PM

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 1567 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, will host a country breakfast on Saturday, June 10, from 7-10 a.m.

The menu will include fresh country sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee and orange juice. The cost is by donation.

