Happenings in your community

Snow Memorial Baptist Church will host a country breakfast on Saturday, June 3, from 9-11 am.

The menu will include sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, fried apples, coffee and orange juice.

The cost of the meal is $5 per person. Children under 6 may eat for free. Carry outs will be available.

Furnace model to be donated to museum

A model of a historic Johnson City industrial furnace and a collection of materials belonging to the late railroad historian John R. Waite are coming to East Tennessee State University.

Waite was one of the founders of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad Historical Society, which is holding its 29th annual convention at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City from June 2-4.

Waite’s professionally built model of the original Carnegie Furnace, valued at approximately $8,000, has been donated to the George L. Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU by his widow, Sharon Waite. This newest display at the museum was transported to Johnson City in April from the Waites’ home in Jefferson City, Missouri, by museum director Fred Alsop.

Alsop says this model is an accurate representation of the furnace, which was built in the late 1890s for iron production in the Carnegie section of Johnson City. It was renamed the Cranberry Furnace and was operated by the ET&WNC, nicknamed the “Tweetsie” Railroad, from 1902-1929.

In addition to the furnace model, Sharon Waite is donating a collection of photographs and archival materials to the Archives of Appalachia at ETSU.