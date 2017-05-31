Land Trust Day an opportunity to enjoy and help protect local mountains

The celebration will include a morning tour of the home of former U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. John Q. Tilson, whose family purchased the property in 1749, and a hike across a portion of the 377 acres of the mountainside farm that was protected by a SAHC land easement in 1999.

Ken Murray, Tilson’s great-grandson, will lead the tour of the homestead’s “new house” built by the Tilson family in 1879, provide a look inside the farm’s working spring house and smokehouse, and lead a relatively flat one- to two-mile hike across a pasture, past a tobacco barn and an American chestnut evaluation planting to an original cabin built on the property sometime prior to 1849.

From the cabin, participants will have the option of returning to the farmhouse along the same path or by a longer route along logging roads through a recently completed forest management timber harvest and past the spring and reservoir tank that provided water to the farmhouse.

For guests with handicaps or other mobility challenges, an alternative, dry-weather tour option will allow the farmstead to be toured by automobile or all-terrain vehicle.

The tour will be followed by a lunch break at the branch where children may wade in the water and fish for minnows. Free watermelon will be available and guests are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.

A family-oriented event, admission is $10 for adults, free for children and free for SAHC members. Those who wish to attend are asked to register in advance online at appalachian.org or by calling the SAHC at 828-253-0095.

In lieu of the admission price, SAHC memberships are also available at the website at a cost of $40 for individuals or $60 for families. The membership fee includes free admission to all SAHC outings, discounted admission to its special events and a subscription to the conservancy’s newsletter.

All proceeds from admission and SACH membership fees will help advance the conservancy’s work “to conserve the unique plant and animal habitat, clean water, farmland, scenic beauty, and places for people to enjoy outdoor recreation in the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee for the benefit of present and future generations.”

Held each year in conjunction with National Trails Day, Land Trust Day is also an opportunity to shop and dine to support local conservation.

Mast General Store's Asheville and Waynesville, N.C. locations are among several businesses and restaurants partnering with the SAHC to raise awareness about the economic impact of conservation on local communities and donating a percentage of their Saturday, June 3, sales to the conservancy.

A list of the participating businesses, a map of their locations and detailed directions to the Tilson Homestead, located off Tilson Mountain Road in southern Unicoi County, are also available at appalachia.org or may be obtained by calling the SAHC.

