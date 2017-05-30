TLC summer program hopes to keep children fed

That is the reason why for the past 15 years the TLC Community Center has been sending out vans to neighborhoods where many of these hungry children live. Each day, volunteers report to the TLC operations in the Watauga Industrial Park to prepare meals, package them and load the vans. The meals are usually on the road by 2:15 p.m. each day.

This year, the program will run from June 5 to Aug. 4. More than 80,000 meals should be served during those two months. In addition, this will be the third year that a group from Bristol will participate, providing help for another 115 to 150 children in Sullivan County.

TLC Director Angie Odom said the areas served this year will include all the areas in the city and county where there are apartment buildings and trailer courts. These include South Hills, Pine Ridge Circle, Lynnwood and Lynnridge apartments, the apartments on West G Streeet, Lee Apartments, public housing in Blackbottom, Watauga Avenue, Cottage Avenue, Lovers Lane, Swimming Pool Road in Hampton, Long Hollow, Mill Pond Road, Lewis Trailer Park and many others.

Odom said other neighborhoods can be included simply by calling her and letting her know where there are children in need. She can be reached at 895-8601. She said parents can also drop by the TLC to pick up meals for their children if they don't live near one of the routes.

It always takes a week or so to get the routes solidified and the children familiar with the routines and the times the trucks should be in their neighborhoods. She said the vans will stop and honk their horns to familiarize the children of their presence.

The children must be present to receive a meal on the route. Odom said the children join in a prayer of thanks.

Odom said the TLC accepts no government funding. That allows her operation to feed children with no paperwork involved. The only requirement is that the child being fed is 18 years old our younger.

With such a large number of children being fed every day for two months and with no government aid being accepted, the program requires on volunteers and generous local businesses. Odom said volunteers are needed. Donations from individuals are also appreciated, especially gifts of plastic Zip-Lock bags.

Some of the businesses who have already agreed to help with this year's effort are: Primo's, Beef O'Brady's, McDonald's, Little Caesar's, Sammon's Hot Dogs, Food City, Chick-Fil-A, and Pizza Hut.

In recent years, the program has also been growing some of the food being distributed. "We will be putting out over 1,000 plants," Odom said. Ears of corn will be accepted from donors until the garden starts producing.