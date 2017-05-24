Good Sam summer food assistance on its way for hundreds of families with children at risk

Ministry Director Aaron Murphy said each of big banana boxes being packed this week with canned and dry goods will be supplemented with a substantial amount of frozen meats, cheese and other side items intended to feed a family of two to five people for three to four weeks.

“We’re really excited about his program because we know there is a lot of need in our region and a lot of kids who depend on free lunch and breakfast at school. They’re getting out of school and they’re uncertain where those meals are going to come from,” Murphy said.

“We have 1,000 people signed up. We’re still taking applications. We’re still accepting donations. We’re still looking for volunteers. And we are going to keep working it all summer long because we know there are many more people in need and we are going to give them as much as we have to give.

The goal, Murphy said, is “to defeat hunger one person at a time, starting with our children.”

“That’s really what we feel we were put in this place to do and that’s what we are going to continue to do. We don’t do it to feel good. We do it to change lives.”

With the summer food program moving closer to its first distribution day, food box packing was progressing swiftly Wednesday afternoon and will continue through early next week with teams of community volunteers working alongside the Good Samaritan staff.

Those who would like to join in may call 423-928-1958 to schedule a volunteer time slot or stop by the ministry at 100 N. Roan St. to check on the progress of the daily food box packing.

While the cost of the food for next week’s distribution has been met by pledged contributions, Murphy said not all of those pledges have come in.

Sponsorship pledges for the next two distributions are also needed as are food drives to help fill the boxes with canned goods and specific kid-friendly food items the summer food program attempts to provide.

For those who wish to contribute, a $35 donation will sponsor one family for one summer food distribution or a $105 donation will sponsor a family for the entire summer. All donations to the ministry are tax deductible.

Monetary donations to Good Samaritan Ministries earmarked for “Summer Food” may be made online at www.goodsamjc.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN, 37605.

More information about the summer food program is available at the web site or may be obtained by calling Good Samaritan Ministries at 423-928-1958, or emailing programs@goodsamjc.org.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

