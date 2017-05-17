Hospice volunteers needed in Unicoi County; Marine Corps League raising funds for projects

Volunteers may perform a variety of tasks, including administrative duties, spending time with patients and providing respite breaks for their loved ones. Hospice care is reserved for patients in the last phases of life, with a focus on providing loving support and care for the patients and their loved ones. Volunteers must be age 18 or older to sit with patients.

Frieda Pickett, a veteran hospice volunteer, describes the service as very rewarding.

“I’m grateful I have the time to do this valuable work,” she said. “Many of the clients I care for are in great need of someone to just come and sit with them, help them in small ways and provide conversation and friendship. They’re very appreciative, and they tell me so.”

A free, one-day volunteer training sessions will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, at the Clinchfield Senior Center, 220 Union St., Erwin. Lunch and light refreshments will be provided.

The training covers the tools volunteers need to interact with patients, provide “care for the caregivers, identify areas where they might be useful and work with hospice nurses, chaplains and social workers.”

In addition to learning what is appropriate to say and do around hospice patients and their families, participants will also learn the privacy requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Those who choose to become a hospice volunteer will join a special community of givers who are recognized and celebrated during National Volunteer Week and at Mountain States’ annual volunteer appreciation dinner.

Anyone interested in taking part in the training should RSVP by Tuesday, May 23, by calling 423-431-7621.

Sinking Creek Baptist Church will conduct a large clothing and shoes giveaway from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the church at 2313 Elizabethton Highway.

The “Care Connect Giveaway” will also include toys and household items and a limited amount of food for anyone in need.

More information about the giveaway, the church and its efforts to care and connect with the community may be obtained calling 423-928-3222.

The Tri-Cities Marine Corps League will be grilling hot dogs Saturday, May 20, at Lowe’s of Jonesborough to raise funds for league projects.

Fresh grilled hot dogs with all the trimmings will be available for purchase from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the entrance of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 1498 E. Jackson Blvd.

Proceeds will go to a variety of projects, including assistance to local veterans in needs, scholarships for Junior ROTC cadets, local Scout troops and more.

More information about the fundraiser, the local MCL detachment or how to help with its projects may be obtained by calling Detachment Commandant Doug Essinger at 423-972-3995.

