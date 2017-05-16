Witten named to Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs around the country have provided kids and teens of all backgrounds with the opportunity to achieve great futures. The Hall of Fame honors club alumni who have gone on from their Boys & Girls Club to make major contributions in their professions, from sports to entertainment to medicine and more.

Each of these leaders has followed a unique path, yet they all benefitted from the life-changing programs, caring staff and the fun, safe environment of a local Boys & Girls Club

Witten, an All-Pro tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, joined the Boys & Girls Club when he moved to Tennessee at the age of 11. He knew people there cared about him, and the club became a big part of his life.

A four-year starter at linebacker and tight end in high school, Witten was named USA Today’s Tennessee Player of the Year as a senior. He enrolled at the University of Tennessee, and was one of the most productive tight ends in the school’s history. A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, his 1,089 career receptions place him among the top 10 receivers in NFL history. In 2012, he was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his community service.

Witten’s off-the-field actions are just as impressive and include the creation of Jason Witten Learning Centers at Boys & Girls Clubs in Texas and in Tennessee. He also hosts a free football camp annually in Elizabethton.

Participating in his Hall of Fame induction were Ginny Wright, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Elizabeth Williams, resource development and marketing director of the Elizabethton club, and Dr. Danny Smith, a board member for the local club and longtime family friend to the Wittens.

“Jason is the epitome of a ‘model club member’, embodying the good character that we want to see in all of our kids,” Wright said. “He is truly most deserving, and it meant a lot that we were able to celebrate this achievement with he and (his wife) Michelle. After all, the Witten family has done so much for club kids and that all started here in Elizabethton.”

In his acceptance speech, Witten thanked Boys & Girls Club staff for the impact they make on kids, noting, “Unfortunately, my director there in East Tennessee passed just last year, but the impact he had on my life and my friends … not only to compete on the court, but some of the qualities I try to teach my kids today, integrity and hard work and being a good teammate and what that sportsmanship really looks like, were some of the qualities that the club there in East Tennessee taught me some 25 years ago.”

Witten said his family’s decision to support various clubs was a “no-brainer”, and his speech was filled with gratitude toward club staff, who he credited for making a difference in children’s lives.

He ended the speech by saying to club staff, “Understand the platform you have. And the impact. And I know that it’s not always easy, but I just encourage you keep on keeping on. Because you’re making a difference in so many young boys’ and girls’ lives that will hopefully have the opportunity to stand up here one day 25 years later.”

The ceremony was hosted by Emmy-award winning actor and club alum Courtney B. Vance,. In addition to Witten, the 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame included Anthony Anderson, actor, “Black-ish”; Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE executive vice president and WWE superstar; Skylar Diggins, All-Star guard, Dallas Wings; Dante Lauretta, professor of planetary science and cosmochemistry, University of Arizona; Philip Schein, medical oncologist; and Tony Clark, executive director, Major League Baseball Players Association.