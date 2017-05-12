Race for the Cure set for Saturday in Kingsport

You may register for the Race or to volunteer on our website at www.KomenEastTN.org. Onsite registration and packet pick up will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods, at 2626 East Stone Drive,Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Registration on race day will be available from 7:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Registration costs on race day increases $5.

Race Expo and Team Tailgate opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Please note that Fort Henry Drive between Eastman Road and East Center Street will be closed as of 7 a.m. Parking will be available across the street at Dobyns Bennett High School. The 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run begin at 9:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, please email: info@komeneasttn.org call 423-765-9313.