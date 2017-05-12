logo

Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities

Race for the Cure set for Saturday in Kingsport

Contributed To The Press • Today at 10:02 AM

KINGSPORT — Susan G. Komen East TN will be holding its 12th Annual Tri-Cities Race for the Cure® Saturday, May 13. Join us to be part of this special day. Registration is available online until Friday, May 12 at noon. You can participate in the 5K, 1Mile Walk/Run, Sleep in for the Cure or by volunteering.

You may register for the Race or to volunteer on our website at www.KomenEastTN.org. Onsite registration and packet pick up will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods, at 2626 East Stone Drive,Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Registration on race day will be available from 7:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Registration costs on race day increases $5.

Race Expo and Team Tailgate opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Please note that Fort Henry Drive between Eastman Road and East Center Street will be closed as of 7 a.m. Parking will be available across the street at Dobyns Bennett High School. The 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run begin at 9:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, please email: info@komeneasttn.org call 423-765-9313.

