‘Build like a woman’ to honor your mom; Appalachian Spring celebration to benefit conservancy

On Friday and Saturday, Habitat for Humanity construction supervisors will lead crews of women volunteers and anyone who wishes to join them in building walls for a new home for a single mother and her children that will go up in Jonesborough later this year.

The building will take place from 9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m. both days at the new Habitat Restore located off West Mountain View Road at 3201 Kimberly Court near the the Browns Mill Road Walmart.

Holston Habitat has dubbed it a “Women Build” event, but is inviting everyone, including men, “to build like a woman in your mother’s name.”

In addition to nailing nails and constructing walls, volunteers will also have the opportunity to write messages to the Habitat family who will live in the house or to memorialize their mothers, or other influential women in their lives by writing their names on the boards that will shape the house. Lunch will be provided and all participants will receive a Women Build T-shirt.

Volunteer Coordinator Mandy Penz said the goal is to have fun, learn something new about construction and help other women all in honor of mothers.

“Every hand makes a difference,” Penz said. “What better way to honor your mother than to join other women and build strength, stability and self-reliance alongside a Habitat family right here in our community?”

Anyone who wishes to join in may sign up online at www.HolstonHabitat.org or call the Holston Habitat office at 423-239-7689 to register. More information about Holston Habitat’s work to make homeownership possible for income-eligible residents of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia, is also available at the above website or phone number.

Those who cannot take part but wish to honor their mothers by supporting Holston Habitat for Humanity during the Women Build project may make tax-deductible donations on behalf of their moms online at www.HolstonHabitat.org or by mail to P.O. Box 5265, Kingsport, TN 37663.

The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy will mark 43 years of conservation of the region’s natural treasures Thursday, May 18, with a benefit Appalachian Spring Celebration at the Yee-Haw Brewing Company in Johnson City.

“From the world renowned Roan Highlands to Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area, and more recently our brand new Rocky Fork State Park, we see the amazing work of SAHC in the protected mountain landscape of Northeast Tennessee,” former SAHC Trustee and Mahoney’s Outfitters Manager David Ramsey said.

More than 70,000 acres of the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina, clean water sources, impressive overlooks, unique habitats, productive farmland and outdoor recreation venues have been protected by the SAHC in those 43 years.

And everyone will have an opportunity to build on that legacy at the family-friendly celebration at Yee-Haw.

A ticketed event, the night will include live music on the patio by by Redleg Husky, an Americana group from Asheville, N.C., outdoor games, presentation of the conservancy’s 2017 Stanley A. Murray Volunteer of the Year award and savory local brews from which Yee-Haw will be passing along $1 to SAHC for every beer sold. Food from White Duck Taco will also be available for purchase onsite.

Yee-Haw Taproom General Manager David McDaniel said the Appalachian Spring Celebration is a SAHC event that the company is most excited to host.

“It is our goal to help organizations like the SAHC succeed and be effective and, in turn, ensure the success of the region around us.”

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and may be purchased online at www.Appalachian.org.

More information about the conservancy is available at the website or may be obtained by calling the SAHC at 828-253-0095. Donations to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy may be made by mail to 372 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801.

