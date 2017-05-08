Johnson City woman starts grief support group after losing son to drug overdose

After a few failed attempts to overcome his addiction on his own, Ramsey’s son Josh died of a heroin overdose at 24 years old, leaving Ramsey struggling with grief.

Now, Ramsey is using her experience to help others by starting the JOSHUA Tree, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting those who have lost a loved one to drug overdose.

“I just realized that this area hasn’t had a grief group like this,” Ramsey said. “There are grief groups for parents whose children have died of anything, but there are none specifically for drug-use death.”

More about Ramsey’s efforts from the Kingsport Times-News.