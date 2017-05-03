'Run for Your Mom' to send kids to camp; Big Brothers Big Sisters on 100-day campaign

Rise Up’s fourth annual Run for Your Mom will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Rotary Park on Broadway Street.

All proceeds from the race will be used to help send local kids to summer camps including Kids Across America Camp and a mission trip to New Orleans.

“While we want to be able to take the day to show appreciation for all of the mothers, our main focus is providing opportunities for the kids,” Michael Marion, executive director of Rise Up! For Kids, said.

“A day filled with laughter, community and racing,” Marion said.

He said the event’s goal is to create an inclusive environment that is supportive and encouraging for participants of all ages and abilities, including a virtual 5K option for those who cannot run or are unable to run.

For anyone with physical limitations and those who simply cannot be there on the day of the race, registration in the Virtual Run for Your Mom 5K will include an event T-shirt and all the glory of or being involved in the actual race, honoring mothers and contributing to the Rise Up! program.

“We are excited about offering the virtual 5K this year. It gives people who are unable to run an opportunity to still participate,” Marion said.

The Run for Your Mom entry fee is $25 for those who sign up early or $30 on the morning of the race. Race awards will be presented and free snacks and beverages and family activities will be provided at the park at the conclusion of the race.

To register or for more information about the race visit www.thegoosechase.org/run-for-your-mom-5k or contact Kevin Gravier at 304-952-6229 or Kevin@RiseUpForKids.com.

The vision of Rise Up! is to inspire, influence and impact kids through mentoring and after-school programs designed to help them overcome obstacles and one day attain post high school education, training and degrees.

For more information about Rise Up! and its work for under-resourced children visit www.riseupforkids.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee and Save Our Sons have teamed up to recruit more adult mentors for local kids in need of a positive adult influence in their lives in a “100 Mentors in 100 Days” campaign to run through mid-August.

The campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of the need for more Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers to decrease the wait time for the many children on the waiting list. There is a particular need for male volunteers to help the large number of local boys on the waiting list for a Big Brother.

“We have so many great kids just waiting for the right volunteer to come along and be their Big Brother or Big Sister,” Kathy Lowdermilk, regional director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities, said.

“The longer they wait, they can get discouraged and we want to work hard to lessen the wait time for these deserving kids.”

Lowdermilk asked community members to consider several ways they can help those children over over the next 100 days.

“It only takes a few hours a month to make a huge impact on a child’s life,” she said. And the first way to help is to volunteer to be a Big Brother or Big Sister.

Following the 100 Days 100 Mentors on the Big Brothers Big Sisters and Save Our Sons social media pages and spreading the word about the campaign’s purpose also will help.

Or better still, inviting a Big Brothers Big Sisters representative to speak to your organization or company at an informational “Lunch and Learn” session could make a huge difference in the lives of children in need of a positive adult influence.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Tri-Cities’ service area includes all of Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee and as well as Washington County, Va.

More information about the organization and how to become a Big Brother or Big Sister is available at www.tennesseebig.org or may be obtained by calling 423-247-3240.

