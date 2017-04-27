Johnson City First Free Will Baptist to hold spaghetti supper, silent auction Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 3:58 PM The seniors of First Free Will Baptist Church, 300 Colorado St., will hold a spaghetti supper on Saturday, April 29, from 4-6:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. A silent auction featuring crafts, baked goods and much more will be available at the supper. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.