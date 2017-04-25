Beauty and the Beast Ballet set for this Saturday

“Belle’s Ballet and Tea Time” tells the ever popular story while combining a traditional tea time. The shows will take place at 2 p.m. and again at 3:30 p.m.

The ballet is the latest in a series of shows this spring that have brought the old entertainment center back to life. Already presented have been the Hopwood Players’ performance of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Story Time Perfomances with the Knoxville Symphony Strings Ensemble and the “Once Upon a Time Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who messed Them Up).”

The proceeds for these events are for the restoration of the Bonnie Kate, which began as a movie theater in 1926, before the age of the talkies. The plans are to restore the classic theater to its former glory in order to make it a local showplace for performing arts of all types. The theater was purchased from the foreclosing bank last year by the Elizabebethton/Carter County Community Foundation and was donated to the city of Elizabethton.

Tickets for “Belle’s Ballet and Tea Time” are $10 for adults and $10 for the first child in a family and $5 for each additional child. The tickets may be purchased at the library or on Saturday at the door.