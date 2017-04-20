United Way sets its sights on $1.8 million

Outgoing board Chairman Mark Finucane passed the gavel the 2017 board Chairwoman Kim Hollly and Estes announced the selection of “The Time is Now” as this year’s campaign theme.

Estes said the United Way will attempt to raise $1.8 million and possibly more in this year’s fall fundraising drive for 17 local health and human service agencies.

“Our goals are high. The challenges ahead of us are high,” Estes said.

“I am happy and excited to take on the challenge. I have a background in the United Way that goes back a couple of generations. ... It means a lot to me personally. It’s a legacy for me. And it’s a legacy for the community.”

Estes said the campaign theme emphasizes the urgency of the need in the community met by human service agencies supported the United Way as well as the urgency of the need for the community to step up to support the agencies.

In a celebration of the success of last year’s $1.725 million United Way drive, outgoing Campaign Chairwoman Lindy White thanked the campaign team members and several groups of key contributors for helping United Way exceed its goal.

Special recognitions went to Citi of Gray for making the highest corporate contribution the campaign, the highest combined employee and company contribution, and the highest number of leadership giving, or employees who contribute at least one hour of their monthly wages to the United Way.

Thirty-one local employers were recognized for leadership giving among 25 percent or more their of employees, including nine employers with leadership giving percentages of 95 percent or higher.

Sixteen employers were honored for 100 percent employee participation in the campaign.

Citi was also among 11 companies recognized for being the highest contributors in their campaign divisions. The other division leaders were Wallace Imports, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mitch Cox Development, Pepsi, Mountain States Health Alliance, Eastman Chemical Co., Monkee’s, Blackburn Childers & Steagall, East Tennessee State University and AT&T.

