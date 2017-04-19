Carson Peters to help curb local child hunger

Last year, community donations made it possible for the nonprofit cafe to provide more than 3,700 free meals to school-aged children at greater risk of hunger when school is out for summer.

The cafe’s goal this year is to expand Kids Eat Free to a yearlong offering and inviting the community to a special three-course dinner to help make that expansion possible.

The dinner show featuring Carson and his band, playing the old-time bluegrass and gospel music that has taken him from the hills of Northeast Tennessee to the national stage, is set for Thursday night, May 4, at the cafe at 603 W. Walnut St.

In case you haven’t heard, 12-year Carson, of Piney Flats, began building his fiddle playing prowess at the tender age 3. By age 4, he was appearing at local fiddling competitions and musical festivals and has since grown into a seasoned performer with a track record that stretches from the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival and the Carter Family Fold, to Dollywood and Asheville, N.C., to the Grand Ole Opry and the floor of the Tennessee Senate, to the “Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.

Along his way, Carson also buil a reputation for musical contributions to charitible causes in the local community, with recent performances for the Johnson City Salvation Army, Sullivan Central High School athletics, Elizabethton’s Josh Wandell and Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

For sampling of his talent, check out Carson’s lakeside jam with his dad Jamie and his accompaniment of his talented young contemporary, Emi Sunshine, at the children’s hospital concert on YouTube.

In his bio at the Carson Peters & Iron Mountain webpage at www.carsonandironmt.com, Carson says winning trophies and getting your name in the paper is cool, but is not the main reason he works so hard at his music. “It’s all about using the talent God gave me to make people smile,” he says. And he’s set to do just that at the One Acre Cafe benefit.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6. Tickets are $50 and available at the cafe or online at OneAcreCafe.org.

Those who cannot attend but wish to contribute may make donations to One Acre Cafe earmarked for Kids Eat Free at the the website or by mail to One Acre Cafe, P.O. Box 3411, Johnson City, TN 37602.

East Tennessee Christian Home & Academy’s Legacy of Love, an annual benefit dinner and silent auction for the Elizabethton girls home and school, is coming up Friday night, April 28, at Boones Creek Christian Church.

Music for the benefit will be provide by Leslie Jordan Dudney and the Dove Award-nominated group, All Sons & Daughters.

Silent auction bidding will take place from 6-8 p.m. and the dinner will start at 6:30.

It’s ETCHA’s largest fundraiser of the year and the community is invited to join in what promises to be a joyful occasion. Those who wish to attend should RSVP by Monday, April 24, by calling 423-542-4423.

For more information visit www.etcha.org.

