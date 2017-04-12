United Way volunteers honored for service

Honorees at the Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast included teams of workers from nine community businesses and organizations who put their backs into service projects for the community’s health and human service agencies during the United Way’s Annual Week of Caring, and the employers who allow those workers to come out and serve.

Special recognitions were also given to the directors and key volunteers at the nonprofit service agencies the United Way partners with and to those who volunteer their service to the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign for the agencies.

United Way President and CEO Jerome Julian credited volunteers for the group’s ability to raise more than $1 million annually for children, families, caregivers, disaster responders, seniors who are alone and at risk of nursing home placement and leadership programs for young people who will soon be the community’s leaders.

“I call that a pathway to the future, and I am proud of that,” he said. “It removes the burden on our tax dollars because it removes the necessity.”

Julian encouraged others who may wish to help the community through volunteerism to look for the fun things the agencies do throughout the year — the golf tournaments, the kickball tournaments and the low country boils — to attend and become involved.

“Look at your company or organization and what you have been doing for the United Way and allow me to visit. Think about what’s valuable beyond your bottom line,” he said.

To add to the city of Johnson City’s appreciation to those who use their strength to empower others, Mayor David Tomita presented a city proclamation to honor those who volunteer and to encourage better understanding and compassion through community service and to declare April 23-29 Volunteer Week in the city.

