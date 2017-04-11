Coalition for Kids working to expand to county schools

At Coalition for Kids annual Celebration Luncheon on Tuesday, Executive Director Randy Hensley told the Johnson City Press the program’s long-sought expansion into Washington County schools has not been confirmed, but is expected within the next few months.

Fundraising for the estimated $2.5 million expansion has been underway for months and Hensley said Tuesday it is going well.

For the past 18 years, the coalition has worked in partnership with Johnson City schools to provide children with needs identified by their teachers a safe place to go after school, help with their homework, after-school snacks and evening meals, and an array of educational and enrichment activities at no cost to the children’s families.

Addressing a crowd of more than 200 supporters at Tuesday’s luncheon, Hensley said the coalition has 350 children in its after-school program and a vision to serve more than twice that number.

“We’re going after 800 kids who can’t read (at grade level),” Hensley said, referring to statistics that show 45 percent of students in first through third grades in Washington County read below their grade levels.

“I think we can do it. I have a plan for 800 kids in first, second and third grades,” Hensley said.

“It will be 20 years before we see that life change, but because we serve a God who specializes in the impossible ... we can see a child change. We can reduce the number of prison beds the state has to build. We can reduce opioid addiction.”

Dr. Ginger Christian, principal of Anderson Elementary School in Bristol and a best practices in education consultant, was the keynote speaker at the luncheon and talked about the academic impact the coalition makes.

Christian said the coalition’s ability to close the achievement gap between low- and middle-income students has been evident in her interactions with children at the coalition.

She spoke of a small group of kindergarten through second grade students who, when asked what they liked to do best at the coalition, responded in a majority that their favorite activity was reading.

“For those of you who are not in education, folks that’s what we call a miracle,” Christian said.

She also spoke of a child who changed schools between kindergarten and first grade and, because of her participation in Coalition for Kids, had defied the academic regression that often occurs when children change schools.

“Coalition for Kids keeps her engaged in educational activities. She is not behind. She is a strong reader. That’s the difference,” Christian said.

The coalition’s largest fundraiser of the year, the luncheon ended with an invitation to contribute to the nonprofit program through a one-time gift, an annual child sponsorship of $600 or a monthly child sponsorship of $50.

Donations to Coalition for Kids are tax deductible and may be made by mail to Coalition for Kids, 2423 Susannah St., Johnson City, TN 37602-3156 or online at www.coalitionforkids.org.

