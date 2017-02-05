Second Harvest Food Bank receives $25,000 from Morgan Stanley Foundation

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will be utilizing the funds from the grant to lease a 26-foot refrigerated box truck that will be able to deliver up to 15,000 pounds of produce per delivery.

“We are extremely thankful to have received this grant from The Morgan Stanley Foundation.” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

“Throughout the years we have made strides to be able to provide fresh, nutritious options for the people in our region, this grant is an opportunity to be get fresh produce into the hands of our entire region.”

The need for food assistance in Northeast Tennessee continues to grow. Approximately 11.2 million pounds of food and grocery products were distributed by the Food Bank during fiscal year 2016 through food bank agencies and programs serving over 40,000 individuals per month.

The Food Bank encourages the community to get involved in helping feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee. Ways to help include making a monetary donation, becoming a Food Bank agency, volunteering or holding a food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Visit the Food Bank’s website www.netfoodbank.org for more information or call 423-279-0430.