Grant on aging and disability awarded

Funding of Serving Tennessee’s Seniors was provided by the Chancery Court and administered by The Community Foundation through the settlement of a lawsuit initiated by Tennessee Attorney General Bob Cooper against both SeniorTrust and ElderTrust.

“All across Tennessee, each and every day, nonprofits and governmental agencies are working hard to make the path easier for our growing but vulnerable senior population. From Lake County to Bradley County, from Memphis to Elizabethton, we know that the needs of our aging population are often unrecognized or underfunded,” said Ellen Lehman, foundation president.

“The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has been honored to assist the Chancery Court and the Office of Tennessee’s Attorney General in the distribution of these grants to help strengthen the ability of these recipient organizations as they work to improve the lives of those they serve,” Lehman continued.

“The grants we were able to make last for only six months but span a broad range of needs, including: providing nutritious meals to the homebound, providing safe access to senior centers, providing dentures, providing transportation, providing wellness and educational activities, and fixing homes so that residents can age in their own place.”

The First Tennessee Development District Area Agency on Aging and Disability has received a $191,500 grant to provide minor home repairs and modifications to 60 low-income senior households in their service area, which includes Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Outcomes achieved by each grantee will be reported to the court and available to the public on an interim basis. Final results will be available in July.