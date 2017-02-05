Chick-fil-A “Night to Shine” event

“Night to Shine” provides an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs simultaneously on one night in host churches around the world. For its third year, “Night to Shine” promises to be bigger and better than the two previous years as The Tim Tebow Foundation, who serves as the main sponsor of the event, has already welcomed more than 375 churches to host this special event in 2017 across all 50 states and 10 countries. On this one night, an anticipated 60,000 honored guests with special needs ages 14 and older will be celebrated by 150,000 volunteers.

Every “Night to Shine” guest will be welcomed to the complimentary event in his or her community on a red carpet to a cheering crowd and friendly paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, corsages and boutonnieres, a karaoke room and dancing. The culmination of the event comes when every honored guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

"Together, we can celebrate and love people who need it most,” said Tim Tebow. “One of the biggest things we can do in life, is help someone else.”