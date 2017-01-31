Elizabethton/Carter United Way reaches goal

The final figure reached at the close of the campaign was $137,821.99.

Corey Paulson, 2016-17 campaign chairman, said the accomplishment bodes well for the organization and the community.

“It’s not just about raising money, though that is important,” he said. “We set out at the beginning of this campaign to prove that this is a community united against the problems that befall our friends and neighbors. Today we met both goals.”

Paulson said the money raised will fund the work of seven “impact partners,” all creating community change in the core realms of health, education, and financial stability. In addition, some of the funds will support the activities of United Way ECC, such as the FamilyWize Prescription Savings program, United Way Day of Action, and the organization’s new Community Resource Center located in the South Hills Drive community.

This is only the second time this century that the Elizabethton/Carter County campaign has met its goal. The organization’s leaders believe it is a trend that will continue for the organization with vigilance and hard work.

“Change is scary,” said United Way ECC director/community impact coordinator Josh McKinney. “But with an organization like ours, we have to change or we’ll die. For the people of this community, we can’t afford to go away. Our friends and neighbors deserve a champion who will fight for them. Humbly, we want to take on that honor and that burden.”