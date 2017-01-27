Woman wins 2017 Chevrolet in Mountain States/Champion Chevrolet Cadillac giveaway

“I kept putting it off and putting it off, and then realized the gala was just a few days away, and I’d better get on it,” said McLemore, pre-visit coordination representative for Mountain States Health Alliance.

“I only bought one ticket and didn’t think I even stood a chance of winning a car. I just knew buying that ticket was donating to a good cause.”

Not giving it a second thought, McLemore and her husband spent their Saturday night – the night of the annual Mountain States Foundation Spirit Gala – watching TV on the couch.

Then a friend who was at the event sent her a text message stating, “You’d better answer the phone! You won a car!” Seconds later, the phone rang. The voice on the other end left McLemore speechless.

“This person was telling me I had just won a car, and I thought – this is all one big joke,” said McLemore. “The lady on the phone kept trying to convince me I really had won, but I still didn’t believe her. Then, I heard people laughing and cheering in the background, and it dawned on me that I really did win. I screamed to my husband and son, ‘I just won a car!’”

As the winner of the car raffle provided by Champion Chevrolet Cadillac, McLemore chose a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox was not originally one of the three choices for the grand prize, but none of the cars being offered fit her family’s needs for a new car; they needed a small SUV. So, Champion’s owners accommodated her by letting her switch to the Equinox.

It’s the 10th year that Champion has donated the grand prize for the raffle. The dealership has given away a total of six new cars and $100,000 in cash over that time.

“We’re proud to sponsor the raffle again,” said Andy Dietrich, co-owner of Champion Chevrolet Cadillac. “Our community is very fortunate to have a children’s hospital that can treat our kids locally where families don’t have to travel or be separated from one another for treatment. Helping raise money for such a great cause is one of the ways we give back.”

There were 1,973 tickets sold at $50 apiece.

The raffle raised more than $98,000 for the children’s hospital.

This year’s raffle also included cash prizes for $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000. Those tickets were selected after the grand prize-winning ticket was drawn. The winners were: Amanda Bacon, $2,500; Michael Ellis, $1,500; and Pamela Martin, $1,000.

“Niswonger Children’s Hospital is such a special place. We’re so blessed to have it here in our region,” said Pat Holtsclaw, president of Mountain States Foundation. “We want to thank everyone who supported the raffle and the gala, and give a special thank-you for Champion Chevrolet Cadillac for their incredible support over the years. And congratulations to our raffle winners.”

For more information about Mountain States Foundation, visit www.mshafoundation.org or call 423-302-3131.