East Tennessee Christian Home holding Annual Shoe Drive

Once again, the Christian home for girls has partnered with Dove Ministries to collect shoes that will go to children and adults in third world countries. The shoes can be new or used and can be of any style, except high-heels.

While the drive helps many people who need shoes, it also helps the Christian home, which is paid 20 cents per pound for the shoes collected. The money is used to help students who are residents at the academy for adolescent girls.

This is the eighth year ETCHA has participated in the shoe drive. In the past, close to 4,000 pounds of shoes have been collected.

The Shoe Drive takes place from January to May. Donors are asked to tie pairs of shoes together using shoe laces. For shoes without laces, rubber bands may be used to keep the pairs together. Shoes should be placed in black plastic trash bags. The shoes do not have to be in top-notch condition to be acceptable.

Shoes may be delivered to the ETCHA gym, 517 Allen Ave., or any Northeast Community Credit Union branch. For more information, call 423-542-4423.

The academy has also released its needs list for 2017. The needs by month are:

• January — Liquid detergent and paper towels.

• February — Bleach.

• March — Cleaning products.

• April — Paper towels.

• May — Dish detergent.

• June — Personal hygiene Items.

• July — School supplies.

• August — Toilet paper.

• September — Cleaning products.

• October — Dish detergent.

• November — Laundry detergent.

• December — Office supplies.