Barnes and Noble to be invaded this Saturday

In 2017, West Side Elementary School students will be “invading for the takeover” at Barnes and Noble Booksellers at 3030 Franklin Square in Johnson City from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The event is a kickoff for a fundraiser which will last for five days. Funds raised are for English and language arts teacher Tammy Markland’s class at West Side. It will also help build the “trunk of books” for the Fort Watauga Society of the Children of the American Revolution and its statewide focus on the “Road to Literacy.”

The Barnes and Noble fundraiser will last five consecutive days. The students have been assigned their own barcode, which must be presented before making a purchase. A portion of such sales will go toward the literacy focus.

Bookstores are usually fairly quiet places, but this Saturday the fundraiser will include the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps, to help “drum up some business.” The fundraiser will also include Steve Ricker and Mark Halback of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association to tell the story of the the Overmountain Men in the first person.

Some of the CAR kids will be giving book reports from their favorite books. Markland also will give a book reading.