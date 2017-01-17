Carter County Proud meets tonight

Carter County Proud will hold a meeting this evening at at the Smoke House Barbecue Company, 1941 Milligan Highway.

“Since the funding has been received the topic on the agenda will be discussing tasks involved in our affiliation of Keep America Beautiful and become Keep Carter County Beautiful,” the group’s founder, Ed Jordan said in an email.

The guest speaker for tonight’s event will be Kayla Carter of Carter County tourism.

Jordan said it was also time for the group’s quarterly TDOT Adopt A Highway Cleanup. It is scheduled for Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. The cleanup volunteers will meet in parking lot of Happy Valley Elementary School.

“As Carter County Proud volunteers we accomplished a lot toward our goal of education, enforcement and clean up of our community in 2016. In this upcoming year 2017 we still have a lot of work in front of all of us toward our mission. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate,” Jordan said.