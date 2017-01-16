Holston Habitat for Humanity Volunteers honor King legacy by helping community

Sixty years later on the holiday celebrating King’s legacy, volunteers logged hundreds of hours giving back to the community through the Holston Habitat for Humanity program.

Community Outreach Director Trish Patterson said about 3,000 volunteer hours go into building a single home through the organization, and 270 families have been aided by Holston Habitat in its 32 years of service. Margaret Richmond will be buying the home in just a couple of months if all goes according to plan. Richmond said that she hopes she and her two children, ages 2 and 5, will be able to move in before summer.

“It's overwhelming, it really is,” she said Monday afternoon as she took a break from working. “You'd never know so many people would do this for you.”

Under a cloudy but cool January afternoon sky, volunteers from the Rotary Club, East Tennessee State University and King University men’s soccer team helped build the walls for the future home Monday. King students took the reins from ETSU volunteers in the afternoon, driving to get six walls finished by the day’s end.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the site of Richmond’s new home, 206 Highland Ave., and construction begins Feb. 2.

Holston Habitat for Humanity is still taking applications for volunteers to help with the project, which can be found at holstonhabitat.org or by calling volunteer coordinator Mandy Penz at 239-7689.

In addition to giving back to the community, students also gained hands-on construction experience under the guidance of long-time Habitat volunteers. Volunteer and King student Fil Kamps and about 20 of his soccer teammates worked in the afternoon to build the home despite the fact the university was closed in observance of the holiday.

But he said he didn’t mind if it was to give back to the community.

“It's a great experience to come down and be able to help the local community and help build a home for somebody and make it easier for them to own their own property,” he said. “It's really nice to be able to help with that for sure.”

With all hands on deck, completion of the project was in sight by the mid-afternoon, and the pleasant weather allowed volunteers to work outside. Patterson said this was the first year Habitat did a build on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and said that it is on its way to becoming a tradition for the program.

“We will do it again,” she said. “It’s just so nice to come together to do something positive and honor (King) and his legacy.”

