Marsh Regional Blood Center celebrates 70 years

She wanted to create a locally based blood bank that could serve the needs of regional residents. The timing was unique because many women were being forced out of the United States workforce as soldiers returned home from World War II.

Marsh held tight to her vision and worked to make it a reality for the remainder of her career.

Thanks to local donors made up of friends, neighbors and relatives, the vision of one person has now grown for 70 years and is the only locally based blood supplier for 16 hospitals and four cancer centers spread throughout the region.

“We serve anyone who needs blood and blood products to live thanks to our donors,” Marsh Regional Blood Center Director Don Campbell says.

“That commitment to the people of our region is evident in our list of partner facilities. We want everyone to continue to feel confident when they enter a facility served by Marsh that the lifesaving blood they need will be there without question.”

Hospitals served by Marsh are being clearly marked with a Marsh logo on the entrance doors to let patients and families know the blood supply of that facility is safe and reliable.

Marsh provides over 30,000 units of blood to the region each year and holds over 700 mobile collection drives annually throughout the region and partners with countless organizations in the community to hold regular drives at their facilities.

Marsh provides over 30,000 units of blood to the region each year and holds over 700 mobile collection drives annually throughout the region and partners with countless organizations in the community to hold regular drives at their facilities.