Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast raises money for Carver after school trip

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.”

Those lines were recited by East Tennessee State University student Aaron Adams during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast Saturday morning at Wesley Methodist United Church.

As Adams neared the end of King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech, he bellowed out one of the final declarations: “Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee!”

And with that, he received a powerful standing ovation from the large crowd gathered in the church gym for the breakfast presentation.

Adams was joined by fellow Carver Recreation Youth Department member A.J. Martin, a student at Liberty Bell Middle School, who spoke to the crowd about King’s life accomplishments up until his assassination in 1968.

“It was a blessing, man. I’m glad we got to do it,” Adams said after the prayer breakfast, while friends and family congratulated him on his recitation. “We had a great time here.”

The MLK prayer breakfast was hosted by the Carver Recreation Center with the goal of raising money for an after-school trip to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“(This prayer breakfast) is good for our recreation center, which gives us something to do on the weekends,” Martin said.

Carver Recreation Supervisor Kenneth Greenlee was also present to speak about how important the trip was to the 30-or-so kids who went to Washington, D.C., in previous years. He said he plans to bring 40 kids along this year.

“The kids, they loved it,” Greenlee said. “They got to see Washington, D.C. They got to see the historical value of things ... things they would otherwise never get to see.”

A couple of years ago, Greenlee said he took the Carver group to witness the unveiling of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial statue.

“We’re trying to let our kids see what’s going on around the world, besides what is at home,” Greenlee said to the crowd.

The Carver Recreation group plans to leave for Washington, D.C., on May 30 and stay for three or four nights.

The event’s guest speaker was former University of Tennessee and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Anthony Hancock, who detailed his experience growing up.

Hancock said he, too, had a dream, and detailed how he accomplished that aspiration of playing football by taking small steps.

The former Volunteer was the leading receiver from 1979 to 81 and earned All-SEC honors in 1980. The Cleveland, Ohio, native was drafted in the first round of the 1982 NFL draft and spent five seasons with the Chiefs.

Hancock is now employed as a special education teacher with Knox County Schools and serves as a deacon and assistant Sunday school superintendent at Foster Chapel Baptist Church in Knoxville.

The MLK prayer breakfast had been a long-lasting tradition hosted by the Langston Heritage Group, which has now disassembled, according to founder Mary Henderson Alexander.

Although the Langston Heritage Group didn’t host the breakfast, the group’s members were still recognized in honorary tributes.

Among those were Alexander, Angela Smith Harris, Robert McKinney, Wayne Robertson, Starlet Benson Williams and Randy Huffines.

The now-retired Lester Lattany, former CEO and President of the Washington County/Johnson City United Way, was also recognized in an honorary tribute.

On Monday, Carver will host a series of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, including storytime for children with the ETSU Office of Multicultural Affairs from noon to 6 p.m., the annual NAACP Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in giving donations to the Carver Recreation after-school trip can do so by calling Greenlee at 423-461-8830.

