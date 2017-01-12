logo

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church to host country breakfast

Contributed To The Press • Jan 12, 2017 at 4:42 PM

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 1567 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, will have a Country Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7-10 a.m.

The menu includes fresh country sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee and orange juice. The cost is by donation.

