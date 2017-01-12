Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Sulphur Springs Baptist Church to host country breakfast Contributed To The Press • Jan 12, 2017 at 4:42 PM Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 1567 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, will have a Country Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7-10 a.m. The menu includes fresh country sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee and orange juice. The cost is by donation. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.