Pizza Hut raising funds to help Gatlinburg victims

Between 5-8 p.m. Jan. 9, customers can enjoy a Pizza Hut meal and have 20 percent of the purchase price go the relief effort. The special deal gives people in the region a practical way to make an impact by simply eating their evening meal.

The fundraiser counts for purchases made for delivery and dine-in, but excludes taxes and purchases of alcoholic beverages. Patrons are encouraged to mention the fundraiser to Pizza Hut employees at the time of purchase to ensure that as much money as possible goes toward relief. Pizza Huts in Abingdon, Va.; Boone; Bristol; Elizabethton; Erwin; Gate City, Va.; Gray; Johnson City; Jonesborough; and Kingsport will be participating.

Funds will go to United Way of Sevier County to be used and dispersed for local relief efforts.