Sew Crazy makes holiday baskets for seniors

The baskets were handed out to all Johnson City daily meal participants and Washington/Carter Counties weekly meal participants served from the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, located on Rolling Hills Drive.

The Sew Crazy group of about 15 members began the sewing project at their Christmas in July meeting using donated fabrics. The project was completed in early December when all of the baskets were stuffed with donated snacks and personal care products, then wrapped for delivery.

As an added bonus after the presentation, Sew Crazy members Donna Horowitz, Susan Kubenka, Veronica Maupin and Deborah Wilkinson accompanied Karen on a special delivery of baskets to several Johnson City participants.

The remaining baskets were delivered during normal deliveries by the MOW volunteers before the Christmas holiday.

About the delivery experience, Deborah Wilkinson remarked, “We don’t often get to see the recipients of our work. It was a very rewarding experience for us, seeing the faces light up and the surprise and appreciation they expressed to us. Everyone likes to receive a basket of goodies.”

“Thank you so much, this really makes my day,” Cleo Rosenbaum said when she accepted her basket.

“We are so grateful to the ladies of Sew Crazy and the generous homemade gifts for our Meals on Wheels recipients,” said Stephanie Walker, director of Nutrition Services for First Tennessee Human Resource Agency.

“The holidays are difficult for some adults who do not have family or who have family that are not nearby. The gift baskets our meal recipients received made them feel very special. The baskets were handmade, filled with lots of goodies, including a Christmas card, and they were beautifully wrapped. We can’t thank them enough for their generosity.”

Sew Crazy has been sharing its love of sewing to the benefit of the community for six years. They regularly partner with other nonprofits in the Tri-Cities area. They are currently partnered with Haven of Mercy in Johnson City and are making vests for those people they serve.

Sew Crazy accepts monetary donations along with donations of fabric and sewing notions. They are also always on the lookout for new members to help with sewing projects. For more information, visit the website www.sew-crazy.org or call Donna Horowitz at 423-434-0424.