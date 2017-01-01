Food City, Dietz & Watson and WAEZ host Families Helping Families holiday promotion

During the contest, listeners were invited to write in to nominate local first responders, military personnel and other public servants to be recognized during the holiday season.

Five winners were selected to receive a Dietz & Watson holiday ham and a $100 Food City Gift Card. The award recipients were honored at the Clinchfield Street Food City in Kingsport.

Well over 100 nominations were submitted. The five recipients selected were:

• Dennis “Taz” Erwin, lieutenant, Elizabethton Fire Department.

• Matt Pendleton, deputy, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

• Cody Martin, trooper, Tennessee Highway Patrol.

• William Bush of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Desert Storm Veteran.

• Bo Phillips, police chief, St. Paul Police Department.

“Food City is proud to partner with Dietz & Watson and WAEZ radio of Bristol to have the opportunity to honor members of our local military and law enforcement through this special holiday promotion,” said David Haaf, Food City director of Bakery/Deli Operations.

“We would certainly like to congratulate our winners and thank all of our area first responders, military personnel and other public servants for their service to our community and this great nation.”