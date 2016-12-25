Haven of Mercy feeds the less fortunate on Christmas Day

That motto was easily justified as dozens of volunteers spent most of their Christmas Day serving food to the homeless, poor and underprivileged.

Sandra Ritchie was one of the many serving food with a whole-hearted smile glowing across her face.

“Giving truly is better than receiving,” she whispered as she dabbled in the kitchen. Ritchie said it was the first year she had volunteered at the homeless shelter on Christmas.

Lorenzo Smith was at the helm of the operation, aiming to feed every person who stepped inside the faith-based organization’s doors.

“We’ve had so many volunteers come in here today, I’ve actually had to turn some people away because we just had so many people that came out to help,” Smith said while stepping outside to take a brief break.

“It’s just amazing that God has sent people here to help us make this thing possible (and) make this Christmas a blessing to a whole lot of people in need.”

Smith said that those turned away did come back later in the day to relieve some of the other volunteers.

By 2:30 p.m., Smith said the Haven of Mercy had already provided meals to approximately 2,500 people with another thousand or so to be fed before the end of the day.

The annual effort took four days to prep all the main dishes and sides.

“We did about 20 pans of everything, 20 pans of stuffing, 20 pans of green beans, 20 pans of corn, 20 pans of turkey, 20 pans of ham and 20 pans of mashed potatoes,” Smith said.

All of the food served on Christmas was donated to the Haven from local organizations, churches and individual donors.

“We have various donors that came in to get lists of what people and the kids might need,” Smith said.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without gifts, and the Haven had its own Santa Claus ready to spread cheer to all the children who stopped by.

“We’ve probably gave over a thousand (gifts),” said Justin Bennett, who was dressed in the red, velvet suit complete with a long, white beard.

“Seeing the kids smile and get gifts, especially the ones that don’t have much, yeah, it’s been totally worth it to spend Christmas here.”

Last year, the Haven of Mercy fed about 4,000 people and that number likely grew this year.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to have things that God has given us to be able to bless these people that are in need,” Smith said.

The nonprofit organization has been providing Christmas Day meals for at least 20 years to those in need. Along with Christmas, the organization also serves meals on Thanksgiving and Easter.

The Haven of Mercy operates two homeless shelters and two thrift stores in Johnson City. All the thrift store’s proceeds go toward helping the needy.

Anyone interested in donating, can mail donations to Haven of Mercy Ministries, P.O. Box 5490, Johnson City, TN 37602, or call 423-929-0616.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.