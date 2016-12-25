Graphic Disorder gives $7,500 to Shop with a Cop program

For the third year in a row, Graphic Disorder has provided a large donation to Johnson City’s Shop with a Cop program. Johnson City Police Support Wives and Girlfriends organize the event. Officers and their significant others will take 52 children shopping and will provide Christmas morning presents to 78 children. They also will provide food boxes and hams to the families. Graphic Disorder owner Brandt Fuqua recently brought his entire staff to the Police Department to present $7,500 to Officer Brittney Eberhardt, Police Chief Mark Sirois and S.W.A.G. representatives Sarah Roberts and Amber Keller. For more information or to donate to Johnson City’s Shop With a Cop, call Keller at 423-676-2979.