Carter United Way nearing its campaign goal

Josh McKinney, director of the organization, and Corey Paulson, campaign director for 2016-17, gave a report on the campaign during a meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday. They said the campaign now stands at $97,202.47. Paulson said at this point in the campaign last year, only $65,000 had been raised.

McKinney said the projection for this year is that the $97,000 in contributions will grow to $118,000 at the close of the campaign at the end of January. That is still $7,000 short of this year’s goal of $125,000, but Paulson said the goal is reachable with a final push.

“We are seeing employers giving higher by a few hundred to a few thousand dollars,” Paulson said. Individual contributions have followed the same pattern of increase.

McKinney said contributions can be donated on the internet by going to the website of United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County. On the first page is a button to click in order to make a contribution online. McKinney said donations can also be mailed to the United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County, P.O. Box 1715, Elizabethton, TN 37644-1715.

Paulson said 99 percent of the funds raised will stay in the county. The only outside costs are $1,500 that go to the national Untied Way offices for materials and support. Administrative costs of the local United Way are kept low, Paulson said, with only 24 percent of the funds raised going for local administration.

Paulson returned to the theme of being a united community he used in his campaign kickoff speech about the united community of Elizabethton and Carter County. He said the county is united behind the many things the people take pride in, “but we are not really united against the bad things like homelessness, hunger and illiteracy. We can be better at uniting against these things.”