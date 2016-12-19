Food City hands out $67,500 in checks for Race Against Hunger - PHOTOS

Representatives from the Johnson City Press, Good Samaritan Ministries, Inc., Gray Community Chest, Haven of Mercy Ministries, Boone Trail Baptist Church, the Salvation Army of Johnson City, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, were all present to receive portions of $67,500 from Food City’s fund drive.

Kellogg’s is a co-sponsor of the promotion, but a portion of this money is coming from people in the community who shop at Food City and went to help alleviate those who might otherwise go hungry.

At the checkout counters of the grocery store’s locations, customers could buy either $1, $3 or $5 scanable cards, with that dollar amount added to their grocery bill. All these benefits went into the checks that were handed out Monday.

Gray Community Chest and Good Samaritan Ministries, Inc., were given $11,000 checks. Second Harvest was given $7,000. Haven of Mercy Ministries was given $4,000. Boone Trail Baptist Church received $3,500. Salvation Army of Johnson City was given $3,000, and the Johnson City Press was given $2,000 for its Christmas Box program.

Former Press publisher Art Powers, who received the check for the newspaper’s program, said that $2,000 will make a serious positive impact on the lives of about 20 families. Powers was impressed with Food City and its willingness to help the hungry of the area.

“This is a continuation of what a great local company Food City is,” he said.

Food City’s president and CEO, Steven C. Smith explained why this promotion matters.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region,” he said. “Food City and Kellogg’s are proud to be a part of the ‘Race Against Hunger’”.

He went on to thank the customers who took extra dollars from their pockets to help their neighbors.

“We would like to thank Kellogg’s and our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success,” Smith said. “Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region.”

Powers said he’s also seeing strong momentum moving into next year, too, and it shows a strength in the communal willingness to help.

This program has been in place since 1992, and in 2015-2016 alone, just shy of $400,000 was raised for the effort.

