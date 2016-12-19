Christmas on PATROL: Johnson City program shares holiday spirit with children

About a dozen kids decorated and delivered cookies Monday at their Christmas party hosted by the Johnson City Police Department Police And Teens Reaching Opportunity for Life program.

PATROL was reignited in the community in 2013, JCPD Director of Community Crime Prevention Programs Becky Haas said, after about a 10-year hiatus. The program encourages at-risk kids in housing authority communities to stay in school, keep up their grades and speak up against bullying.

“It’s really a partnership with the police, the housing authority, and the kids that are living here,” Haas said.’

Members of Cornerstone Church were on hand for Monday night’s Christmas party to help kids create their cookies and holiday cards. Church members have “adopted” different kids in the community in order to give them gifts for the holiday season through an Angel Tree set up at the church.

Cookies decked out with festive icing and sprinkles soon headed out in the hands of their creators to be delivered to members of the Carver Park Community. Kids got their Angel Tree presents at the end of the night after a donated dinner from Barbaritos and cookie delivery

“We didn’t want it to be all about getting. Christmas is about giving, too, so this was a good way for kids to give back,” Haas said.

