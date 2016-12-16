9-year-old leukemia survivor collects more than 1,700 toys to donate to Niswonger Children’s Hospital

Five years ago, the Greene County child was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He began chemotherapy at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. After two and a half years of intense treatment, Avery is in remission.

“As soon as he finished chemo, he knew he wanted to give back,” said Misty Armstrong, Avery’s mother. “I’ll never forget that day. He said, ‘Mommy, I want to help kids like me.’”

On Friday, Dec. 16, Avery did just that at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, donating more than 1,700 toys to the region’s only children’s hospital.

Once in remission, Avery made it his mission to make other children with cancer smile. He began by going to hometown businesses and asking store managers if he could set up a Christmas toy donation box for young patients. Now in its third year, the Avery Armstrong Toy Drive has collected thousands of toys for children in the hospital.

“I know what it’s like to be in the hospital, and it always cheered me up when I would get a Hot Wheel or another fun toy,” said Avery. “I just want to make them happy. I’m really excited to bring all these donations to the kids here.”

“We’re so grateful for Avery and all the wonderful toys he’s donated to the children’s hospital. I can tell you – they’re going to make a lot of kids smile,” said Lisa Carter, chief executive officer at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Toys donated during the holidays are not only given to kids on Christmas, they’re also handed out year round to help patients undergoing procedures.

For information on making donations to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, contact Melanie Redding at (423) 431-6845. Or, visit www.NiswongerChildrens.org/wish-list.