Christmas Box distribution began Wednesday

It was the annual distribution of the Johnson City Christmas Boxes packed with food for holiday meals and Salvation Army Angel Tree boxes filled with toys to answer the wishes of boys and girls.

There were so many workers at the armory that it looked more like a busy industrial shipping center, but those workers were just the tip of the iceberg of all the people and work it took to bring 378 food boxes and nearly 500 certificates for food for smaller households.

Capt. Michael Cox and his wife, Capt. Laura Cox, commanding officers of the Salvation Army of Johnson City, said a total of 2,248 Angel Trees angels were adopted in the three-county area this year, 793 of those for Carter County.

Once again at the top of the list of supporters and leaders is Martha Laws, who works year-round to make sure everything comes together.

But Laws attributes the success of the Carter County portion of the Christmas Box and the Angel Tree to a long list of organizations and individuals, including Food City, the Johnson City Press, Carter County Car Club, the Elizabethton Walmart, First Baptist Church of Elizabethton, Citizens Bank, Northeast State Community College, Milligan College, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Lowe’s Hardware and the Watauga Baptist Association.

Law said about 60 people worked very hard over the past two days to load the boxes, check to make sure everything was correct and distribute them. The volunteers included members of First Baptist Church, a work crew from the Carter County Jail and at least two groups of high schoolers.

A group from the Elizabethton High School Student Government Association worked hard on Wednesday and about 40 individuals from Unaka High School helped pack the boxes and organize them for distribution.

“I have never seen young people work so hard and never a compliant,” said volunteer Jeanette Hitchcock about Tuesday’s effort by the Unaka students.

Each of the 378 Christmas boxes contained 47 nonperishable grocery items, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, three pounds of onions, a turkey and a ham. The food was enough for several meals during the holiday for a family. For households of one or two, food certificates were distributed.

At the armory 178 certificates were distributed, and another 301 certificates were distributed at locations like Village East Apartments, Franklin Place, Courtyard Square, the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center and Hale’s Ministry.