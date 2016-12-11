Blood drives set in area

• Monday, Dec. 12, 9-11 a.m., Youth Villages, Johnson City.

• Monday, Dec. 12, 1-3:30 p.m., Johnson City Community Health Center.

• Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Woodridge Hospital, Johnson City.

• Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m., Johnson City Power Board.

• Thursday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., ACT-Fairview, Johnson City.

Donors are also welcome at the Blood Assurance Donor Center at 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City.

In December, donors will also have the opportunity to put a holiday gift in the hands of patients at the Niswonger Children's Hospital with coloring books and crayons to be donated for each blood donation received.

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks.

Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, contact Mike Patterson at 423-298-4335 or MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org.

Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

• Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Daniel Boone High School, Johnson City.

• Thursday, Dec. 15, noon-6 p.m., Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton.

In addition to scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection center at 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 276-679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.

The American Red Cross is offering the following blood-donation opportunities:

• Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 2:30-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the group’s Blood Donation Center, 818 Sunset Drive, No. 100.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App at www.redcrossblood.org/bloodapp, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive.

To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.